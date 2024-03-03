SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

