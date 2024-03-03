SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.07. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

