SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

