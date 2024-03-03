SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

A opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

