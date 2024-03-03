SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $218.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

