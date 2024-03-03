SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 261.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WK opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

