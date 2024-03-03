SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a PE ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

