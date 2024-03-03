SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 277,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,217,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.53 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

