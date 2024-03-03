SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

