SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.59 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 851.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.