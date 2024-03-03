SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.56 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

