SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.