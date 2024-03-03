SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 667 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $10,944,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $775,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 201.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $544,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

