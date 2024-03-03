SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 24 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,740.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,616.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,546.53. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,312.00 and a 12 month high of $1,809.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

