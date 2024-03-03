SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 401.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTN opened at $230.55 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

