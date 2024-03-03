SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

