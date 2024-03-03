SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $86.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

