SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,531 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

