SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $170.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

