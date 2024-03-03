Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Spark New Zealand Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $15.28 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Spark New Zealand
