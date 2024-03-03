Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $15.28 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

