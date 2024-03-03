SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 7.7% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

