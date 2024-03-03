Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) vs. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Financial Analysis

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -519.54% -169.55% Ovid Therapeutics -16,392.23% -41.72% -34.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $88.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4,800.55%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.78%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $150,000.00 37.04 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics $296,412.00 810.75 -$54.17 million ($0.69) -4.93

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

