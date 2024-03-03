Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $943.65

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 943.65 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 949 ($12.04). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 949 ($12.04), with a volume of 111,465 shares changing hands.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8,627.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 943.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 776.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27,272.73%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

