SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

