Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 133,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 922,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sidus Space Stock Down 31.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.53. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.