Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Drops By 16.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
TGDLF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tongdao Liepin Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.