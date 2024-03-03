Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Drops By 16.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

TGDLF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.