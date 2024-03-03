Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Grows By 44.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

