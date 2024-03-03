Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Grows By 44.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
