Short Interest in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Declines By 17.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Saia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAIA traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $579.56. The stock had a trading volume of 333,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,616. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.76. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $588.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

