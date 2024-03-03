Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Declines By 42.8%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RDCM stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 17.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

