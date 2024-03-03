Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 41.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

