Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 41.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Perpetual Energy Stock Down 11.2 %
Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
