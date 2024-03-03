Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Increases By 70.8%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.01 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

