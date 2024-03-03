Short Interest in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Drops By 13.6%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

FTRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 806,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,293. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

