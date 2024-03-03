Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Increases By 71.2%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the January 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Shares of Fibra Danhos stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
About Fibra Danhos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.