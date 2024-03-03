Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Increases By 71.2%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the January 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Shares of Fibra Danhos stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

