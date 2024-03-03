Short Interest in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Drops By 17.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,730. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

