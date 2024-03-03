Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rises By 66.5%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.