Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rises By 66.5%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
CGEAF stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.