Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 13.5%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,183. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

