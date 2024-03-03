Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 22.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

