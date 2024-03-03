Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 33.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

