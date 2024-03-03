Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 26.8%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aviva Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

