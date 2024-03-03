Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rises By 81.3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
Adbri Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adbri
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.