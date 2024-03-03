Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rises By 54.0%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Absci Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $5.46 on Friday. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Absci by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 480,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

