Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,764,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 468,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

