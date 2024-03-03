Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

