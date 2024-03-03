Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $219,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 211.7% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

BILL Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

