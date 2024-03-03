Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

ARES stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

