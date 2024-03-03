Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $23,433,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $43,541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $3,745,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.