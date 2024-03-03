Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $78.39 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

