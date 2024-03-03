Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 321.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

