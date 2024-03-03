Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

