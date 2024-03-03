Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 57,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,499.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,575.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3,263.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

